



More crisis came the way of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Wednesday, as about seven House of Assembly aspirants and other stakeholders stormed the Government House, Awka, in protest against alleged imposition of candidates.

The aspirants, who are from Idemili South Local Government Area of the state with their numerous supporters had first gone to the State Party secretariat before going to the Government House apparently to complain to Governor Willie Obiano who is the Leader and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party.

The protesters, led by Governor Obiano’s Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation, Hon. Tony-Uche Ezekwelu, alleged that there was a plot to impose one of the aspirants, Chuka Ezenwune, on them in the just concluded House of Assembly primary in the state.

They said the election that brought Hon. Fabian Chuka Ezenwune as the candidate of the party in Idemili South was declared inconclusive and wondered why he should be announced winner of the election.

Some of their placards had the inscriptions, ‘Say no imposition of candidate in Idemili South’, ‘APGA says no to Ezenwune’ and ‘With Ezenwune, APGA Will fail in Idemili South.’

In their protest letter submitted to Governor Obiano at the APGA secretariat, with the title, ‘SOS: Rejection of Hon Fabian Chuka Ezenwune as our 2019 House of Assembly Candidate – a vote of no confidence,’ the aspirants alleged that Ezenwune failed as a lawmaker representing the constituency in the past four years.

They accused him embezzling and misappropriated N10 million meant for security and ward stakeholders mobilisation during November 18 governorship election in the state.

The petition, signed by party stakeholders and the seven aspirants, read in parts, “Hon Ezenwune, having failed woefully in all the indices of legislative performance as our representative, lacks moral justification standing to continue to represent us. He never hosted any single constituency town hall meeting.

“He never consulted his constituents in any matter pertaining our constituency and he takes unilateral decisions on our behalf without involving us in any way.

“He personally appropriates our constituency funds and projects to himself without any verifiable project in any of the twelve wards in Idemili South apart from the open shade in Afo Nnobi market and he never empowered any party faithful or continents in Idemili South and thus lacks the goodwill required of a winning candidate.”

They, however, said they were ready to accept any other aspirant except Ezenwune and appealed to the party leadership to do the needful.

Receiving them at the Government House, Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Hon. Ifeatu Obiokoye, assured the protesters that their matter would be looked into and advised them not to make use of information gotten from the social media as such could be misleading.

He said, “We shall resolve whatever problem you have in Idemili South to continue our winning streak in the area.”