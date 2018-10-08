



A former Governor of Bayelsa State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, has boasted that the party would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

According to him, the APC would win the three Senatorial seats and the five House of Representatives seat.

The candidates for the APC are as follows Capt. Matthew Karimo (Bayelsa West Senatorial District), Chief Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo (Bayelsa East) Chief Festus Daumiebi (Bayelsa Central). The House of Representatives candidates are Hon Israel Sunny-Goli (Nembe/Brass), Samuel Ogbuku (Ogbia), Preye Oseke (Southern Ijaw), Osomkime Blankso (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma) and Famous Daunemigha (Ekeremor/Sagbama)

Former governor Sylva, who also stated that the only weapon that would help the party wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is unity of purpose, also predicted that APC would win 19 from the 24 House of Assembly seats.

Sylva was speaking over the weekend on the chances of the candidates of the party in the 2019 election, averred that all APC candidates are eminently qualified and would win in the polls.

The former governor who noted that the task to build consensus and pick the candidates was difficult because all the aspirants were suitable, well breed and loved by the people, added that the set time has come to overrun PDP and chase them out of the state.

He maintained that the political opponents are not within the APC but the PDP and other political parties stressing that it would be a mistake to assume that APC political opponents are within.

“Our political opponents are not here, our real opponents are out there, which is PDP and other parties. If we mistake it that our opponents are here, then we’ll scatter ourselves.

“We are one family political, matured and we have decided to chase PDP out of the state.”