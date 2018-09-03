A national leader of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Femi Majekodummi, says the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, will lose the state to the ADC in the 2019 general elections.

The two-time governorship aspirant in Ogun State said this on Friday while declaring his intention to contest the Ogun Central Senatorial district seat in 2019.

Majekodunmi, who’s a close ally of the former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state were having their members defecting to other political parties almost on a daily basis.

While zeroing in on the APC, he said the party had not met the yearnings of the masses, both at the state and national level.

He expressed his confidence of defeating any candidate of the party who might contest against him in the senatorial race.

He said, “The fortune of the APC and the PDP had continued to wane, as their members in the state continue to defect to other political parties including our own party, almost on a daily basis.

“In fact, it will be worse in the next few weeks.

“As a result of this, the APC will suffer defeat in the 2019 elections. Let the party bring any candidate to contest against me in the senatorial race for Ogun Central, I will defeat the candidate.”

Majekodunmi, who condemned the bloated salary and allowances of the members of the National Assembly, suggested that the Constitution should be amended to accommodate only part-time legislature.

He noted that this would ensure that Nigeria had a set of legislators with genuine interest to serve the people in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.