



Abia State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Donatus Nwamkpa, has said the party will form a people-oriented government that is free from mediocrity and a legislative arm that operates “like a committee of friends” as allegedly the case with the sitting government in the state.

He dismissed allegations that his party would capitalise on “Federal might” to win election in the State, declaring that Abians are already determined to see the end of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state.

Nwamkpa said this at the party’s secretariat along Azikiwe Road, Umuahia, while interacting with newsmen in a post-primaries’ question and answer session.

On whether the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag-bearer of PDP would affect the fortune of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, Nwamkpa dismissed the ex-vice president as no match to the sitting president.

He argued that Atiku had “lost the magic wand to win elections in Nigeria, adding that his choice of Chief Peter Obi as his running mate, which Igbo leaders are kicking against shows that he lacks political calculations that would enable him win the hearts of true Igbo sons and daughters.