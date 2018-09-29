Ahead of the primaries for the National Assembly aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, slated for Tuesday, a group, Ogun East APC Youth Assembly, has endorsed the candidature of Owodunni Opayemi, as the senatorial candidate of the party.

The group gave the endorsement on Friday in Ijebu Igbo, after a meeting of APC youth groups across the nine local government areas that make up Ogun East Senatorial District.

Reading the communiqué on behalf of the group, Blessing Ogundola, declared that the renowned architect would offer them the best representation at the Red Chamber.

She added that they decided to cast their lots with Opayemi because of his “simplicity, accessibility, kindness, generosity and youth-driven programmes”.

“We want a Senator that we will have access to, who will give us enlightened representation and teach we the youth how to fish and not the one that will be giving us chicken feeds. Opayemi is not a hungry politician, he is a distinguished professional and has no political baggage”, Ogundola said.

The group, however, warned APC youths and leaders not to vote for those who will give them peanuts now and close their doors against them once they get the ticket.

“Let us support a man that has proven records of genuine philanthropy”, the communiqué stated.