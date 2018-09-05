A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Alhaji Umar Aiyelabegan, on Wednesday declared that the party would sweep the polls in the state during the 2019 general elections.

Aiyelabegan also told newsmen in Ilorin that Senate President Bukola Saraki would be “ humbled’’ even in his Ajikobi Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

“APC is going to win the state in the 2019 elections and Buhari is going to be the president.

“Every candidate of the APC will be victorious over their opponents during the elections,” Aiyelabegan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyelabegan is from the same Ajikobi Ward as Saraki.

According to him, the major objective of the party is to rescue the state from “a particular family that has held the entire state to ransom for over two decades.”

He said elders in Ajikobi Ward were resolute in rejecting the senate president as a political leader in the state.