



The All Progressives Congress has called on political parties in the country, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party and its agents, to stick to issue-based actions and campaigns as the nation enters into electioneering campaign.

Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement was in reaction to recent attempt by the PDP leadership to forcibly enter the Nigeria Police Headquarters under the guise of a protest.

The APC spokesman condemned the act and described it as irresponsible, shameful and reckless actions.

He recalled that the protest was led by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; PDP State Governors, and its ranking federal lawmakers.

Nabena said the PDP leaders had hired thugs in a failed attempt to forcibly enter the Nigeria Police headquarters.

He said: “As we enter the period of campaigns and electioneering, we urge political parties, particularly the PDP and its agents to stick to issue-based actions and campaigns.”

He added that if the PDP’s confrontation with the police was an attempt to copy APC leaders peaceful protests in Abuja, ahead of the 2015 elections, it was “a low-budget imitation and terribly-acted script”.

Nabena said that the shocking footage of the PDP leaders backed by hired thugs trying to forcibly break the police cordon was a new height of the party’s rascality and penchant for violence.

He, therefore, urged the PDP to restrain itself from its usual retrogressive actions and antics which he said, unnecessarily created tension in the polity.

He noted that the PDP’s actions at the Police Headquarters could easily have led to injuries and loss of lives.

Nabena further noted that the Nigerian electorate were now more interested on how to bring the country out of the rubble in which the PDP administrations left them.

The APC spokesman added that the interest of the electorate was also to refocus the country on the path of true progress and development.

He urged the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to immediately vacate their positions and allow for the reconvening of the National Assembly.

This, Nabena said, was critical to attend to urgent and pressing national issues which required legislative attention at plenary.