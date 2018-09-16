The All Progressives Congress has charged Nigerians to continue to challenge corruption and its related vices, and not to allow politicians who institutionalised it to take over governance again.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary gave the charge in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“We must continue to challenge corruption and its related vices, this is in line with the change agenda the APC promised Nigerians, this is a promise we are committed to keeping.

“While we alert Nigerians to the plot of some politicians to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during coming elections, we urge relevant agencies to be proactively involved in the tracking of election financing.

“The same people who criminally diverted public monies to fund their political activities as brazenly displayed during past administrations must be prevented from doing same in coming elections,” he said.

Nabena noted that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, the scale of recoveries from corrupt elements in the past three years by the country’s anti-graft agencies was a testament that the administration’s extensive anti-corruption drive was yielding results.

He added that compared to the past, the successful prosecution of many corrupt persons, the hugely successful whistleblowing policy and voluntary return of corruptly acquired funds and assets had shown that it was no longer business as usual.

The APC spokesman further said that it also showed that corruption was increasingly becoming unacceptable in the country.

“Corruption can no longer define how we do things as a country, there is a new realisation among well meaning Nigerians that if we do not kill corruption it will kill us.