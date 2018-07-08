The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is on the “throes of death” and that its “panic-stricken” leadership has resorted to fabrications and cheap blackmail against those leaving their sinking ship in droves.

The opposition party said the APC has become intensely nervous and chaotic over the soaring popularity of the PDP as well as the surge of Nigerians, across board, into its fold as a “repositioned and rebranded party”.

The party also said it was not surprised that the APC, out of frustration, has resorted to sponsoring of spurious publications filled with deceptions, fabrications and lies against the PDP.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, added that the ruling party was particularly unsettled by the “huge successes” recorded by the Liyel Imoke-led PDP Contact and Integration Committee, in seamlessly galvanizing alliances among stakeholders across other parties, including those returning from the APC.

The statement said, “The APC is further disconcerted by the spirit of accommodation, agreement and oneness of purpose that pervade the alliances among old, new and returning members of the PDP in our key structure across all the states of the federation, particularly in Sokoto, Kogi, Kwara and Kano states, where all new and returning members have been accorded very warm reception.

“We know that the APC will stop at nothing in its sneaky efforts to cause confusion among our members, including suggesting that there are disagreements where none exists.

“What the APC, in its depravity and desperation, has failed to note is that the PDP had, since its repositioning, made adequate arrangements, ahead of time, to accommodate all interests and alignments in this collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019.

“The APC should come to terms with the fact that as the name of our great party connotes, the rebranded and repositioned PDP remains a party of all Nigerians and will continue to provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliations.

“We advise the APC leaders to further accept the fact that their party is now beleaguered with a demystified and unpopular presidential candidate and an unelected National Chairman who is overburdened by corruption allegations and as such can no longer produce a President that will be acceptable to majority of Nigerians.

“We therefore charge Nigerians to continue in their rally with the PDP as the epicenter of a new broad-based political engagement to rescue the nation and return her to the path of peace, unity and economic prosperity, come 2019”.