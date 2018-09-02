The All Progressives Congress has split over the decision of the party to adopt direct primaries for the emergence of candidates for the 2019 elections.

The National Executive Committee and the National Working Committee of the party last week endorsed direct primaries for next year’s elections.

However, there have been dissenting voices on the issue.

Some top party members, especially State Governors, are opposed to the move.

This is more so for first term governors who see it as a way of giving their political godfathers the edge over them.

This has led to the scheduling of a meeting for Sunday (today) by some top party members at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

But the party has kicked against the move.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, the outcome of the meeting will be a nullity.

The list of those scheduled to attend the meeting was not available as at press time.

Nabena said in the statement released on Sunday morning: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to an illegal meeting scheduled to hold on Sunday at Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja by some members of our Party organs, with a view to fault the decisions made by the NWC followed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) as regards the mode of the Party’s primary elections.

“We want to state clearly that the meeting which has been fixed for 2pm is illegal and an attempt to puncture the sincere efforts being made by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to reposition our Party ahead the 2019 General Elections and to ensure unity, equity and justice in the Party.

“The outcome of such meeting which is already known will be a nullity and we admonish our members to disregard such meetings in the interest of the Party. It is illegal to call such meetings outside the purview of the constituted authority.

“The identities of those plotting such meetings have been identified and unless they desist from such they will be dealt with in line with the Party’s Constitution at the appropriate time.

“The NWC will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in our great Party after the exit of some members of our Party.

“We urge any member who is not satisfied with the decisions of the Party to utillize channels provided by the Party’s constitution to air their views.

“We remain focused in delivering good governance to Nigerians and above all ensuring the victory for our Party come 2019 and we will not be intimidated by the antics of a few in ensuring success for our Party.”