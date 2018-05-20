Former governors of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, and Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, have accused the Henry Seriake Dickson administration of squandering N1.8 trillion in six years.

The duo, addressing party members in Yenagoa, said that the APC is a party intent on looking out for the needs of the masses, saying that, unfortunately, the Bayelsa government has continued to inflict suffering on Bayelsans.

“Over N1 trillion has been collected and there is nothing to show for it. I came into Bayelsa State and the darkness I saw, I have not seen it in the darkest place around. What is happening in Bayelsa State? The stench from the garbage, I could not believe it. Now on top of over N1 trillion, the government has borrowed another N800 billion, yet it cannot pay salaries – it is sacking people. What is happening in Bayelsa State? Now, on top of all this, this government has also received about $164 million from the Paris Club, yet this government is owing another $216 million,” said Sylva, complaining about conditions in the South South state.

“Are we going to continue to have a state like this? A state that has made it a state policy to impoverish the people; a state that has decided to make hunger a weapon of war against its own people. Where are we going? Only the APC can change this situation. Only the APC can help Bayelsa State to get out of the mess that we find ourselves.

On his part, Senator Lokpobiri said there is no alternative to the APC, averring that the party stands against corruption.

He noted that Bayelsa had received about N1.8 trillion in six years, yet the government had taken loans of about N800 billion without nothing to show for it.

“This is the opportunity to tell the good people of Bayelsa that there is no alternative to APC. APC stands against corruption. Bayelsa today has got over a trillion naira in six years. The government has taken loans of over N800 billion, and all of us come from the smallest state of Nigeria. I want you to reflect [on this for a] moment: what has been done in your community, what has been done in your local government that can justify N1.8 trillion? What Bayelsa has gotten, all the 19 northern states put together by way of allocation have gotten less than that in six years. That is why I said it is only we Bayelsans that can save ourselves from this poverty; it is only we Bayelsans that can save ourselves from this oppression; it is only we that can save our jobs. Every day, we hear about job losses in the state,” Senator Lokpobiri pointed out.