The All Progressives Congress has rejected what it described as a doomsday prophecy by two British based institutions about Nigeria’s economic and political future should President Muhammadu Buhari win in 2019.

APC’s position was contained in a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The APC said it was responding to similar reports, The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research unit of The Economist Magazine and HSBC, a multinational banking and financial services company, that a second term for President Buhari would greatly stunt the economic development of the country, “among other doomsday prophesies” on the Nigerian nation.

According to Nabena, the contents of these reports are nothing but the usual doomsday prophesies about the Nigerian nation, which had proven false, deceptive, unreliable and tendentious several times.

The statement read in part, “The All Progressives Congress urges Nigerians to once again regard these ‘expert analysis and prophecies’ for what they are and dismiss them accordingly.

“We should remember similar prophesies and analysis about the political situation in Nigeria made some years back by similar Western institutions.

“It was prophesied that the Nigerian federation would collapse in 2015, resulting in some ethnic nationalities going their separate ways.

“Here we are, nearly four years after the doomsday prophesy but the Nigerian federation rather than collapse is waxing stronger, with the President Buhari administration striving to unite the country and consolidate positively on the strength of our diversity.”

The party wondered why it was only negative results and implications that The Economist, HSBC and similar institutions always analyse and prophesy about Nigeria.