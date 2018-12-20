The Dennis Idahosa Campaign Organisation, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of buying of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) from residents of Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State ahead of next year’s general elections.

The body’s Director General, Charity Amayanevbo, who raised the alarm while speaking with newsmen in Benin City, alleged that the opposition party was collecting PVCs from the residents in exchange for N5, 000.

He said the purpose of the mop up of the voter’s cards was well known, but stressed that every attempt to truncate the electoral process would be resisted.

He argued that candidates for the election should sell their candidacy to the people and not go through illegal means to install themselves in office.

He explained that it was to secure the people’s mandate that the Dennis Idahosa team had embarked on vigorous campaign across the nooks and crannies of Ovia Federal constituency.

“We are greatly disturbed by this unwholesome practice adopted by the PDP, where they have degenerated to the level of buying PVCs for N5, 000 each.

“While we frown seriously at this practice, we hereby call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter with a view to bringing those involved to book.

“To us, we believe that election is won by selling oneself to the electorate and not the other way round.

“This is why as a campaign organisation, we have embarked on vigorous campaign across the constituency in a bid to deliver our candidate, Idahosa.

“We urge our competitor to do same and not resort to the practice of trying to force themselves on the people,” Amayanevbo said.

Reacting to the allegation, the state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, described the accusation as diversionary.

He said the APC was accusing the PDP of what its members were doing through the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo.

“The APC is buying vote and collecting voter’s cards with N10,000 because they have nothing to campaign with. They are now engaging in blackmail, propaganda and dishing out lies,” he said.