Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has declared that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is in tatters and lacks the capacity to win elections in the state.

He said the APC had been perforated by failure, fake and unfulfilled promises which had put it in a very bad shape ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Dickson, in a statement which was signed by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, stated this while addressing political appointees serving in his administration during a meeting in Yenagoa on Thursday.

According to him, the remnant of members of the APC is defecting to ruling PDP in droves having been convinced by the developmental strides of the government.

He said the government had opened up access to various communities in the three senatorial districts into which the state is divided in addition to the massive investments and exploits in the education, health and other sectors.