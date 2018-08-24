Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled a National Executive Committee meeting for Wednesday to approve timetable and modalities for congresses and primaries.

Also on Friday, the ruling party vehemently protested the leakage of it’s notice of schedule of Congresses and primary election sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the leaked notice signed by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the party proposes to hold nationwide congresses on September 8. The notice to INEC dated August 17 also proposed that presidential primary will take place on September 19. Other proposals include, House of Representatives – September 19, Senatorial primary – September 20, Governorship primary -September 24 and House of Assembly primary September 29.

However, the fixing of presidential primary and House of Representatives primary on the same day, September 19, raises doubts over the authenticity of this version of the APC’s notice.

Embarrassed by the leakage of its letter to the INEC, the APC national leadership issued a statement on Friday expressing idisgust at the development.

In a statement issued by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabene, APC said: “Our attention has been drawn to a leaked letter the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, wrote to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, informing the Commission of the schedule of the Congresses and Primaries to elect Party candidates for the 2019 General Elections.

“These leaks of our sensitive and confidential correspondence to INEC is becoming commonplace and totally unacceptable. We strongly request that INEC looks into its internal handling of official correspondence and put a stop to these leaks”.

APC said notwithstanding the leaked letter, the general public should await the final decision to be made at its NEC meeting on Wednesday.

The statement said: “While the leaked formal notification to INEC was done pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), we advise the general public particularly the media to wait for an official announcement from the party as the leaked dates are subject to changes, if necessary”.

It was gathered that the NEC meeting will consider proposals for the conduct of nationwide congresses to elect delegates to the national convention which will produce the flag bearer of APC for the 2019 presidential election.