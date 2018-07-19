Party faithful of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Of Akwa Ibom State have concluded arrangements to hold one-million-man-march in Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday July 21st by 10.00am.

The gathering, according to Barrister Joe Ukpong and Mr. Inibehe Otoho, Chairman and Secretary of Publicity Sub Committee respectively, is to solicit for supports of the citizens of the country for President Buhari’s administration and his 2019 re-election bid.

Billed to grace and address the event are Governor Rochas Okorocha Of Imo State who is also the Party’s Chairperson of the Governors’ Forum.

Also invited are Governors of Edo, Kogi and Ogun States. Three Ministers, Rotimi Amaechi, Transport; Usani Uguru Usani, Niger Delta and Udoma Udo Udoma, National Planning, have been invited and are expected to address the rally.

APC chieftains who will also speak at the rally are Atuekong Don Etiebet, a former Petroleum Minister and the Party’s Chairman of the state caucus.

Obong Nsima Ekere, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Mr Ini Okopido, Chairman, State Chapter; Senator Ita Enang, Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters; Obong Umana Okon Umana, Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Onne, Rivers State, Engineer Ben Ukpong of National Population Commission (NPC).

Also invited are Chief Edet Nkpubre, Director, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Arc. Otu Ita Toyo, former state chairman of People’s Democratic Party in the state and Otuekong Sunny Jackson, an industrialist.

During the event rich culture of Annang and Ibibio people shall be on display as well as defections from other parties.

According to Barrister Ukpong and Mr. Otoho, it will also afford the party in the senatorial district an opportunity to tell the people the achievements of the present federal administration and the positive impacts on the people of the area as well as those from intervention agencies like NDDC while soliciting for supports for Mr. President’s war against corruption and insecurity and for the candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.