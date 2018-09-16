Seven Gubernatorial aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara state chapter, have rejected the choice of the state commissioner for finance, Muktar Idris, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

The governor, Alh Abdulaziz Yari, during a meeting of stakeholders in Gusau last week said the Commissioner of Finance will fly the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

However, arising from a meeting in Abuja at the weekend the seven gubernatorial aspirants not only rejected the choice of the state governor but they insisted on a direct primaries so that a popular candidate may emerge.

In a communique signed by the seven aspirants former governor of the state Alh Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, deputy governor Ibrahim Wakkala, Defence Minister Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali, Aminu Sani Jaji (Member House of Reps), Abu Magaji, Dauda Lawan and Sagir Hamidu disclosed that the purpose of the meeting was for the Gubernatorial Aspirants and major stakeholders of the APC in Zamfara State to review the decision taken and declared openly by H.E Abdulaziz A Yari, the Governor of Zamfara State that he had selected the Persons to contest the State and Federal Political post under the APC at the 2019 General Election.

According to a statement, ‘the meeting reviewed the action and conduct of the Governor in this respect. It also considered the present political situation of Zamfara State and what the political future of the state is likely to be best on the present circumstances.

To this end, rejected the purported selection of individuals through illegal and undemocratic means and declaration of such persons as the consensus candidates under the APC to contest at the 2019 General Election in Zamfara State in the manner the state Governor did or anyone may do in the future.

”Appealed to the National Headquarters and Leaders of APC to take over the responsibility of conducting the primary elections preparatory to the 2019 General Election from the Zamfara State organ and assign the task to an independent and neutral team.

”Insisted that the primary elections preparatory to the 2019 General Election in Zamfara State should be strictly be conducted through DIRECT ELECTION at a level playing ground in order to ensure participation of as many Party members as possible, to also ensure transparency and fairness which is the only means of guaranteeing satisfaction of the electorates.

It also, called on the leadership of APC at all levels should take necessary measures to save the party from disrepute arising from dishonesty, corrupt practices and indiscipline portrayed by some of its members at advantage positions in Zamfara State considering its long history in political Unity and guaranteed block votes.

It also passionately pleaded with the Federal Government and the Leadership of APC to save the people and the resources of Zamfara State from further deterioration Which could be caused by political inappropriateness, in view of the present devastating effect and untold suffering being experienced on account of collapsed of security in the State.