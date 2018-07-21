The Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, a splinter group from the ruling APC has expressed its readiness to field its own presidential candidate during the 2019 elections.

R-APC National Chairman, Buba Galadima, disclosed that R-APC will field its Presidential candidate should the court rule in its favour regarding the authenticity of its name.

Speaking with some women groups in Abuja, on Friday, Galadima noted that APC had become worse than the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which it dislodged from power.

He said, “If the court says we are the authentic leadership, we will field a presidential candidate?

“All we are seeking is fair play, transparency, justice, level playground and that everything that was done to bring the so-called National Working Committee to office is being challenged in the court and God willing, we will get justice in court.

“We were voted into office because we promised that we will do better than our predecessors but instead of doing better than our predecessors we are worse than them.

“We did not bargain that all criminal elements and people of questionable character will be migrating into our party to the extent that APC has now turned itself into a safe haven for those facing corruption charges”.