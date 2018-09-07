Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the Special Adviser to the President on Justice Sector Reforms and National Coordinator Open Government Partnership, says society can only be shaped through the active participation of the citizenry.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) female senatorial aspirant in Enugu West, made this known at Egede Economic Summit in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday.

The presidential aide spoke on the topic “Shaping the Society through Political Participation”, at the community maiden conference.

She said that her mission in politics was to correct the 16 years of misrepresentation and infrastructure decay in the senatorial district.

The aspirant decried the infrastructural decay, bad road network and poor health facilities in the five council areas of Udi, Awgu, Aniniri, Ezeagu and Oji River.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu urged the people to take their destiny in hands by voting wisely in the 2019 election.

She urged the people to get the right persons to represent them at the National and State Assemblies to attract meaningful development to the community.

She said the Egede summit became imperative to brainstorm and proffer solutions to the decaying infrastructure and other problems plaguing the community as well as a roadmap to tackle it.

The aspirant, who promised to make the summit an annual event, said that the conference would be replicated in the remaining five council areas to fast-track the economic development of the zone.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu said that everybody had a role to play, adding: “we will engage the state government to assist in bailing out its people.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed, in his paper titled: “Advancement of Community and Neighbourhood Security to Economy of the Society,” said security was important to overall economic development.

Mohammed, represented by CSP Ezenwa Onyekaba, said that no meaningful development can take place where there is no security adding that no reasonable person would like to invest in an atmosphere of insecurity.

The commissioner said that farming was the mainstay of the community and the police were working round the clock to prevent farmers and herders clash.

“We recorded minor cases and resolved them amicably,” Mohammed said, noting that the community was calm and peaceful.

On abduction, he also said that it had been tackled with the deployment of 25 policemen to flashpoints, adding that after the release of John Mikel’s father in the jurisdiction, no abduction had been recorded in the area.

He gave assurance that police would not rest on its oars to ensure full protection of lives and property of the people as enshrined in its enabling law.