A Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, on Wednesday, said the cost of nomination and Expression of Interest forms just released by the ruling All Progressives Congress for aspirants in 2019 elections, was not too high.

Braimoh, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions, Human Rights and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview in Lagos.

He spoke against that backdrop of some complaints that the fees were too high and capable of disenfranchising some aspirants in the party, especially the youth.

He said: “Political parties are organised entities with organs and structures and are run as such. There is no human organisation anywhere in the world that does not require funds to oil its machinery.

“When a political party decides to conduct primaries, would it not make arrangements for important desiderata like administration, organisation and even security?

“Where would these funds come from other than from party compatriots who claim to propagate its ideals and objectives? Even if a political party receives any support from government, it is but a token.”

Braimoh said political parties carry out electioneering and the elections in a spate of six months of intensive, financial and energy sapping activities, which required a lot of funds.

He said: “To whom much is given, much is expected. All over the world, the political process requires funding. Nobody does it alone.

“Credible candidates and even aspirants are offered support; not only human or moral, but also financial.”

NAN reports that APC presidential aspirants for the 2019 election will pay N45 million to obtain the party’s Expression of Interest and nomination forms while governorship aspirants will pay N22.5 million.

House of assembly aspirants will pay N850,000 while aspirants for the house of representatives are to pay N3.8 million, and the senate, N7 million.

Emma Ibediro, the National Organising Secretary of the APC, revealed the fees in a schedule and timetable published Tuesday night in Abuja.

Ibediro said the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for all elective offices would commence on September 5 and end on September 10.

He said that all forms are expected to be submitted not later than September 12.