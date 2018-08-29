The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party’s preparation for the forthcoming general elections, particularly how to conduct transparent primaries formed the major discussion held during the party’s caucus meeting held on Tuesday night.

Oshiomhole disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the party would ensure that all its activities ahead of the elections were in conformity with the nation’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

The former Edo State Governor also promised that the party’s leadership would ensure that the principles of internal democracy are followed.

He said, “The meeting just had a conversation around the forthcoming primaries.

“As you know, based on INEC timetable on primaries, this is the season from the President down to House of Assembly and the exercise must end on October 7, according to INEC guidelines.

“We are obliged to comply with the guidelines because the guidelines are derived from the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“So, we basically discussed how to ensure full compliance with the INEC guidelines and also ensure that we observe all the principles of internal democracy, participation, ensuring fairness and justice.

“I think those are the issues basically.”

Oshiomhole indicated that the resolutions reached at the caucus meeting would be tabled before the party’s National Executive Committee at its meeting holding on Thursday.

He said it was after the NEC had ratified the outcome that it would be made public.

“By Thursday we will go to NEC where the formal decisions will be rectified and once they are rectified there will be no problem; they are not being kept because every member of the party and indeed Nigerian are entitled to know how we agreed about the exercise.

“But I think everybody has confidence that we will do very credible primaries to ensure that those who fly the flag of the party have the mandate of their various constituencies,’’ Oshiomhole said.