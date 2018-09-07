The All Progressives Congress has announced the extension of the deadline for the sale and submission of presidential, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly forms to Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

The previous deadline was Monday, September 10, 2018.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “All aspirants for the listed positions are to submit their duly completed forms to the APC National Secretariat and the Party’s State Secretariat in the case of House of Assembly on or before the close of work of the new deadline.”