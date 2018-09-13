Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Babatunde Balogun, has dismissed reports of a plot to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for obtaining and submitting his form to go for a second term.

He made this known at a press conference in Lagos yesterday.

According to him, “there is no such plan to impeach the governor, all is about social media stunt which is uncontrolled.”

Explaining his absence and that of party executives at Ambode’s Monday declaration for a second term, Balogun, said: “As a state chairman of the party, you do not expect me to be at such a gathering. We have not held a primary; we do not know the candidate yet to emerge. I am supposed to be neutral.”

Responding to questions about a possible crisis in the party, he said: “The fact is that the three people (Ambode, Jide Sanwoolu, Dr. Femi Hamzat) have obtained forms, let the party decide who emerges, that is why we are going for direct primaries.

The implication of direct primaries is that it allows all registered members, of over five million, to participate in choosing who becomes the candidate of the party, rather than the indirect that allows for only selected few who are delegates.”

Balogun also affirmed trust in the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to successfully resolve the issue unsettling the camps of the top three contenders for the party’s governorship ticket in the state and also give guidance to the party mainstream.

He said: “We have confidence in our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He has delivered on many occasions. He is a man that can be trusted and reliable.

“He has been directing the party aright towards progress and victories. What else do you expect from a leader? He has been a stabilizing force that is why we abide by most of his decisions.

“For our party, he has been a pathfinder. Because of Tinubu’s singular efforts, APC has been able to expand since the days of AD, ACN, to date. So, wherever he is going, we follow.”