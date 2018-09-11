The All Progressives Congress, APC, has clarified conditions for adoption of consensus for choosing aspirants to contest for positions on the platform of the party.

Yekini Nabena, spokesperson for the party in a statement issued on Tuesday morning said consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The statement reads “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.

“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates.

“While consensus is provided for by the Party’s Constitution, the option is conditional.

“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”