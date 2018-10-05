



The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared 24 governorship candidates for the 2019 election.

The information was contained in a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena.

According to Nabena, the candidates were cleared by the National Working Committee of the party at its meeting held on October 4, 2018 based on the ratified reports of the various Electoral Committees that oversaw the primaries that produced them.

This leaves the party with outstanding 12 governorship candidates, whose names must be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission before midnight on Sunday, which is the deadline.

Among those cleared were Babajide Sanwo-Olu for Lagos State, Tonye Cole for Rivers State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who went through contentious primaries, with the last two having contenders produced at parallel primaries.

Abiodun is still contending with the parallel candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, produced at the primaries supervised by the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Amosun was at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where he met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also from Ogun State, on the issue.

In Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe is still contending for the ticket, having been produced as candidate at a parallel convention.

Cole is believed to have the support of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The candidates cleared by the APC NWC:

1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE

2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE

3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE

4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE

5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE

6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE

7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE

8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE

9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE

10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE

11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE

12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE

13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE

14. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU – LAGOS STATE

15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE

16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE

17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE

18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE

19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE

20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE

21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER

22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE

23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE

24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE