A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Mr Iyiola Oyedepo, has urged the people of Kwara to vote for change during the 2019 general elections.

He told the people of the state not to forget the hardship they had been subjected to since 2003 under the leadership of Dr Bukola Saraki and the current administration in the state.

Akogun, in his Eid-el-Kabir message, called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the rescue of the state.

“Poverty, hunger, misery and despondency are everywhere and on every face of the people of the state.

“Succeeding governments since 2003 have pauperised the generality of the people of the state; the government has no programme that can benefit the masses,” Akogun said.

According to him, succeeding governments since 2003 only carried out projects that have no direct impact on the lives of the common people.

“What is the benefit of Aviation College, Metropolitan Square, Football Academy, Shonga Farm and Underpass to the ordinary people on the streets?

“All these projects have no direct benefit on the masses of the state,” Oyedepo said.

Oyedepo also challenged the state government to disclose how much the Aviation College had generated as revenue since its establishment.

“You should not forget all these wasteful projects when voting during next year’s general election; Kwara people should vote wisely,” he said.

Oyedepo claimed that the state government since 2003 had received over N1 trillion in federal allocation, Value Added Tax, bonds, internally generated revenue and Paris Club refund.

“Despite this huge money that has accrued to the state government from 2003, nothing works in the state, all infrastructures are dilapidated.

“Primary school pupils are learning under trees across the state, secondary schools are in worst shape, roads in Kwara are the worst in Nigeria and no water despite billions of naira spent,’’ he said.

Oyedepo also appealed to the people of the state to collect their voter’s card to enable them to vote for all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.