The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has challenged Governor Nyesom Wike to name the aspirants for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ticket he alleged it is sponsoring.

The party issued the statement in reaction to claim by the Rivers State Governor that some of the over a dozen presidential aspirants for the ticket of PDP were being sponsored by the ruling party to cause problems for the opposition party in an interview.

“In reacting to the allegations by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of Rivers State that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sponsored some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, it is understandable that the PDP in its despair over its failed 2019 election bid for the presidency has resorted to comical conspiracies,” spokesperson for APC, Yekini Nabena, said in a statement.

“Instead of putting its house in order, it is laughable that Governor Wike and his PDP cohorts are clutching on straws it their desperate bid to remain in public reckoning in the face of imminent 2019 defeat.

“Meanwhile, we challenge Governor Wike to be brave enough and name the APC-sponsored aspirants among the crowd that have signified interest to run for the presidency under the PDP.

“We urge the PDP to quickly wake up to the reality that the 2019 presidential elections have been won and lost.

“The PDP is a dead party and we urge its members who share our progressive ideals to leave the sinking and rudderless ship and come over to the APC which is rebuilding and repositioning the country in all facets,” the APC spokesperson added.