Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo West Senatorial District, has taken a swipe at the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, insisting that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, neither belongs to the governor nor does it belong to his family.

The Senator made this known just as he told his supporters that he will soon make his next political move known via a public declaration very soon.

He made the declaration late on Friday at the New Yam Festival of his autonomous community, Omuma, in Oru East L.G.A, where he was the Chief Guest of Honour.

Uzodimma, in a direct reference to Okorocha, warned those arrogating to themselves the sole ownership of the APC to come out from their illusion because the APC does not belong to any individual, but to all Nigerians.

“Let me make this clear, the APC does not belong to any individual. It does not belong to the President. And if it does not belong to the President then it cannot belong to the governor. The APC belongs to all Nigerians. It is the collective enterprise of all Nigerians so let no one delude himself that the party belongs to him or to his family” he declared.

Continuing, he said, “I will soon invite all of you to a public declaration of my ambition for 2019 and I assure you that after that, we shall pursue that ambition with every strength at our behest. Politics is about struggle for power and it is the strength you bring to the struggle that determines what you get”.

The ceremony was graced by many politicians from all over Imo State, traditional rulers and members of the Clergy.