Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the weekend, engaged in a frenzy of sorts to purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the closing of sales.

It was observed that the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja was a beehive of activities on Saturday and Sunday as political bigwigs seeking reelection or new offices thronged the party with their supporters.

Among those who came were senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, who was accompanied by his supporters from the seven Local Government Areas of Kaduna State under his constituency to obtain his nomination form.

Addressing his supporters prior to picking the form, Sen. Sani told them to sustain the momentum as they have always done especially with the 2019 general elections around the corner.

Also, the people of Northern senatorial district of Borno State have purchased a N22.5m expression of Interest and the Nomination forms for an aspirant from Southern senatorial district, Alhaji Idris Mohammed.

The leader of the Northern delegation, Alh Umar Lawan, said the idea is to deepen the process of democracy in the state.

The major issue in the build up to the 2019 governorship election in the state has been that power rotation is crucial because of the six governors that have ruled the state since 1979, none has been from the Southern part.

Speaking on why the North opted to take the initiative, Lawan said: “There have been a lot of complains that the people of Southern Borno are marginalised. Nobody has marginalised anybody because nobody has come out to say he is looking for governorship until today. So, it is a matter of reaching out to the people.

“Power is not served à la carte. You have to reach out for it. You have to earn it. We wish him a very good term and we pray that the people will accept him with open arms.”

Recieving the forms on behalf of Mohammed, Usman said the people of the South appreciate the gesture of their Northern counterpart and that they will make the best use of it.

According to him, “Power is never served on a platter of gold. We have never come out to say we wanted it. Now, we said we wanted it and we are glad that it is our own brothers from Northern Borno, who contributed money to buy this form. We are extremely grateful.

“Honestly, we are extremely grateful. By the time we get Idris Mohammed into office, everybody is going to say there is a big change in Borno. He will carry everybody along”, he said.