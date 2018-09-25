The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the mode of primaries for Saturday, September 29th, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, “This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”

Find below mode of primary election for the 36 states and FCT:

S/No. STATE RESOLUTION ON MODE OF PRIMARIES TO BE ADOPTED 1. ABIA DIRECT PRIMARIES 2. ADAMAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 3. AKWA IBOM DIRECT PRIMARIES 4. ANAMBRA DIRECT PRIMARIES 5. BAUCHI DIRECT PRIMARIES 6. BAYELSA DIRECT PRIMARIES 7. BENUE INDIRECT PRIMARIES 8. BORNO INDIRECT PRIMARIES 9. CROSSRIVER DIRECT PRIMARIES 10. DELTA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 11. EBONYI INDIRECT PRIMARIES 12. ENUGU INDIRECT PRIMARIES 13. EDO DIRECT PRIMARIES 14. EKITI DIRECT PRIMARIES 15. GOMBE INDIRECT PRIMARIES 16. IMO DIRECT PRIMARIES 17. JIGAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 18. KADUNA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 19. KANO DIRECT PRIMARIES 20. KASTINA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 21. KEBBI INDIRECT PRIMARIES 22. KOGI INDIRECT PRIMARIES 23. KWARA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 24. LAGOS DIRECT PRIMARIES 25. NASARAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES 26. NIGER DIRECT PRIMARIES 27. OGUN DIRECT PRIMARIES 28. ONDO DIRECT PRIMARIES 29. OSUN DIRECT PRIMARIES 30. OYO INDIRECT PRIMARIES 31. PLATEAU INDIRECT PRIMARIES 32. RIVERS INDIRECT PRIMARIES 33. SOKOTO INDIRECT PRIMARIES 34. TARABA DIRECT PRIMARIES 35. YOBE INDIRECT PRIMARIES 36. ZAMFARA DIRECT PRIMARIES 37. FCT DIRECT PRIMARIES