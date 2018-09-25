The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the mode of primaries for Saturday, September 29th, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.
According to the party’s spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, “This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”
Find below mode of primary election for the 36 states and FCT:
|S/No.
|STATE
|RESOLUTION ON MODE OF PRIMARIES TO BE ADOPTED
|1.
|ABIA
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|2.
|ADAMAWA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|3.
|AKWA IBOM
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|4.
|ANAMBRA
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|5.
|BAUCHI
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|6.
|BAYELSA
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|7.
|BENUE
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|8.
|BORNO
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|9.
|CROSSRIVER
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|10.
|DELTA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|11.
|EBONYI
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|12.
|ENUGU
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|13.
|EDO
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|14.
|EKITI
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|15.
|GOMBE
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|16.
|IMO
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|17.
|JIGAWA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|18.
|KADUNA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|19.
|KANO
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|20.
|KASTINA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|21.
|KEBBI
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|22.
|KOGI
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|23.
|KWARA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|24.
|LAGOS
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|25.
|NASARAWA
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|26.
|NIGER
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|27.
|OGUN
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|28.
|ONDO
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|29.
|OSUN
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|30.
|OYO
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|31.
|PLATEAU
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|32.
|RIVERS
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|33.
|SOKOTO
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|34.
|TARABA
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|35.
|YOBE
|INDIRECT PRIMARIES
|36.
|ZAMFARA
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
|37.
|FCT
|DIRECT PRIMARIES
