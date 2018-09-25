File Photo

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the mode of primaries for Saturday, September 29th, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, “This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”

Find below mode of primary election for the 36 states and FCT:

S/No. STATE RESOLUTION ON MODE OF PRIMARIES TO BE ADOPTED
1. ABIA DIRECT PRIMARIES
2. ADAMAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
3. AKWA IBOM DIRECT PRIMARIES
4. ANAMBRA DIRECT PRIMARIES
5. BAUCHI DIRECT PRIMARIES
6. BAYELSA DIRECT PRIMARIES
7. BENUE INDIRECT PRIMARIES
8. BORNO INDIRECT PRIMARIES
9. CROSSRIVER DIRECT PRIMARIES
10. DELTA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
11. EBONYI INDIRECT PRIMARIES
12. ENUGU INDIRECT PRIMARIES
13. EDO DIRECT PRIMARIES
14. EKITI DIRECT PRIMARIES
15. GOMBE INDIRECT PRIMARIES
16. IMO DIRECT PRIMARIES
17. JIGAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
18. KADUNA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
19. KANO DIRECT PRIMARIES
20. KASTINA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
21. KEBBI INDIRECT PRIMARIES
22. KOGI INDIRECT PRIMARIES
23. KWARA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
24. LAGOS DIRECT PRIMARIES
25. NASARAWA INDIRECT PRIMARIES
26. NIGER DIRECT PRIMARIES
27. OGUN DIRECT PRIMARIES
28. ONDO DIRECT PRIMARIES
29. OSUN DIRECT PRIMARIES
30. OYO INDIRECT PRIMARIES
31. PLATEAU INDIRECT PRIMARIES
32. RIVERS INDIRECT PRIMARIES
33. SOKOTO INDIRECT PRIMARIES
34. TARABA DIRECT PRIMARIES
35. YOBE INDIRECT PRIMARIES
36. ZAMFARA DIRECT PRIMARIES
37. FCT DIRECT PRIMARIES
Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR