



President Muhammadu Buhari has officially secured the ticket as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 Presidential election.

President Buhari garnered 14,842,072 million votes from party members in 26 States across the country and the FCT during the nationwide presidential direct primaries to win the ticket.

In his acceptance speech, the President thanked party members for their commitment to the Change agenda.

“It is with a deep sense of humility that I accept the nomination of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, to be its candidate and flag bearer in the 2019 Presidential election.

“I thank you all for your support and guidance, and for staying committed to the Change Agenda.”