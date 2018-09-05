The Nasarawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has adopted indirect primary elections to choose its flag-bearers for the 2019 general elections.

The decision was reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House on Wednesday in Lafia.

Alhaji Aliyu Bello, the State Secretary of the party, told newsmen that the decision to adopt the indirect option for the primaries was in recognition of the time and political situation in the state.

Bello said: “It is the candid opinion of members of the party that conducting the primaries using the direct method will be cumbersome, expensive and herculean in terms of security.

“Members also noted that the direct primaries option will entail a review of the party membership registration as well as registration of new members.”

He said that given the time constraint, logistics and stress involved in the direct primaries, it was not feasible in the state.

Bello said that the stakeholders restated their supports for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and the senatorial aspiration of Governor Umaru Al-Makura giving their track record of achievements.

He said that the State Executive Committee commended all the gubernatorial aspirants for vying under its platform and urged them to resist the temptation of politics of blackmail, mischief and calumny.

Bello re-assured all aspirants of a level playing field devoid of discrimination or preferences, urging them to reciprocate by playing the games in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party.

Two of the governorship aspirants, Dauda Kigbu and Aliyu Wadada, speaking at the meeting, lauded the decision, saying that it was in line with the constitution of the party.

The duo said: “Democratically, direct primaries is the best, but considering the prevailing political situation we should not rock the boat.

“Our support for the indirect primaries also enshrined in the constitution of the party was borne out of the explanations drawn from the litigations that arose from congress of some state chapters.

“For those states with pending cases from congresses, any indirect primary election conducted could be nullified at the determination of the cases, hence the need to hold direct primaries in such states.

“However, for Nasarawa state, our congresses were devoid of rancour and crisis and so, the indirect primaries is acceptable by all stakeholders.”