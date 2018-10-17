



The United States government on Wednesday affirmed that it will support Nigeria’s electoral processes, but has no ‘anointed candidate’ ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Philip Franz Seitz, the Political Officer of the United States Embassy in Nigeria made this assertion during a courtesy visit to Governor Masari in Katsina.

“The United States supports free, fair, transparent and credible elections, we are looking forward to a peaceful electoral process in 2019.”

He emphasized that, the United States has no anointed candidate in this elections, “Our candidate is the process.”

He however expressed the readiness of the United States to support the country in ensuring a free and credible elections next year.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari represented by Alhaji Muntari Lawal, the Special Adviser/Permanent Secretary Government house, urged the US government to deepen its relationship to cover other sectors.

According to him, the state has some indigene students studying in the United States and would urge the embassy in Nigeria to improve its relationship with the state government to reap the benefits.

Also speaking on the achievements recorded by the administration in the state, Muntari Lawal who noted that, the state is politically rancour free said government has been able to contain with some security challenges, particularly cattle rustling amongst other.

While assuring that, the current administration would not interfere with the activities of INEC, he promised the US of the state government support in ensuring a fruitful deliberations with relevant stakeholders during his stay in the state.