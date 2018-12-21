The apex northern socio-cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday declared that it was not supporting any presidential candidate in the 2019 general election.

Addressing the presidential candidate of People’s Trust, Mr Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, and his entourage during a visit to ACF headquarters in Kaduna, acting chairman of the forum, Alhaji Musa Liman, explained that all the presidential candidates had the fatherly and motherly blessings of the ACF.

Liman said: “In our non- partisan disposition, we do not align ourselves with any individual or political party. Rather, we strive to weigh the scale on what is good for the North in particular, and the overall good of the nation. We are not supporting any presidential candidate in 2019, because about four or five candidates are from the north.

“I understand that you have availed yourselves to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 under the platform of the People’s Trust (PT). I feel quite enthused to acknowledge the emergence of new breed politicians like your humble self vying for the various elective offices in our nascent democratic dispensation which, by and large, has the potential to engender healthy political process as we strive to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far.”

The ACF appealed to leaders of various political parties to ensure that they live by the letters and spirit of the Abuja Peace Accord put up by the National Peace Committee under the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar,(rtd) which they all signed and pledged to uphold.

The forum also urged the candidates to run issues-based campaign and to refrain from all forms of incitement, be it religious, tribal or ethnic both by themselves or agents acting on their behalf.

It said: “We urge you to seriously commit yourselves and your political parties to peaceful campaign and strict adherence to the Peace Accord.

“As you are fully aware, previous elections were marred by violence caused by the behaviour of some members of political parties and their supporters. We cannot afford to have a repeat of such in 2019.”

The northern socio-cultural group also called on the electoral body and the security agencies to show neutrality in the discharge of their duties in order to ensure free and fair polls.

“In this respect, we appeal to the police and other security agencies involved in ensuring peaceful election to live above board and maintain neutrality in the performance of their assignments.

“We equally call on INEC to be an impartial umpire in the conduct of the 2019 general elections and ensure that a fair level playing ground is provided to all political parties and their candidates,” the forum said.