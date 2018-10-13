



The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has described the redeployment of former Head, Electoral Operations and Logistics, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Hajia Amina Zakari, as a good omen ahead of 2019 elections.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, its National Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Oyeniyi, lauded the electoral body for considering what he called complaints from opposition parties regarding the alleged “unholy alliance” between Hajia Zakari and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, who incidentally is Hajia Zakari’s uncle.

The party is however calling for her outright disengagement from INEC, insisting that having her anywhere near INEC as an institution would continue to signal a bad omen for the country’s democracy and next year’s general election.

“INEC has done well but a bit because the presence of Amina Zakari who is widely known for her roles in alleged election riggings in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and lately Osun, anywhere near the institution is still a bad omen for our democracy and the 2019 polls. So based on this, we seek her outright disengagement by the relevant authorities.

“Apart from the INEC angle, other notable elements that are dangerous to the outcome of the 2019 polls are the Comptroller General of Customs, Chairman of EFCC etc who are already parading in the open President Buhari of the APC as their candidate thereby denying candidates of other political parties a level playing ground that would guarantee a free and fair elections,” the ANN spokesperson said.