The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has elected new members of the State Working Committee (SWC), in Ebonyi State, who will pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Their election took place during the first state congress of the party held, at the weekend, at its state secretariat located at Number 1, Ekwulumili Street, Abakaliki, the state capital.

In a valedictory speech, the pioneer Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Laz Ude Eze, said that with the new energy injected into the party, it is better positioned to take over power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and offer quality service to the people.

His words, “The State Working Committee you elected today is dominated by young people under the age of 35 years (8 out of 11).

“This demonstrates the determination of our great party to give credible, capable, compassionate and competent young people with character an opportunity to lead.

“I call on credible young Ebonyians to join our party en masse let’s take our state and our country back from the corrupt, incompetent, kleptomanic and selfish politicians who have been impoverishing our people and offering them money-for-votes”, he said.

The members of the new executives are: Nweli Ifeanyi Chukwu (Chairman); Irem Austin Obiahu (Vice Chairman); Orji Ifeanyichukwu Ude (Secretary); Esheya Ikechukwu (Assistant Secretary), and Agwu Onyemaeke Azu (Organising Secretary).

Others are: Chiemelie Ijeoma (Treasurer); Okorie Ikechukwu Nwagu (Financial Secretary) Okoro-Eze Valentine (Youth Leader); Ehiedu Christian Chukwu (Publicity Secretary); Eze Clinton Okwudirichuku (Assistant Publicity Secretary), and Odibeli Emeka (Auditor).