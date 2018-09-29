The senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Andy Uba, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of victory in Anambra state in the 2019 presidential election.

Uba gave the assurance on Saturday after concluding a tour of the seven local government areas that make up the constituency which he represents.

Speaking to stakeholders and members of the constituency, Uba said that victory for President Buhari in the 2019 election was already assured stressing that Anambra people were resolute to vote for APC.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank all our supporters in Anambra especially Anambra South for the warm reception and show of solidarity I got during the tour. I urge them to keep the momentum going as we approach the main elections.

“I want to also assure President Muhammadu Buhari and all candidates of the APC of victory in 2019 as we have agreed in Anambra to align the state with the centre for more infrastructural developments,” he said.

The senator had earlier participated in the APC presidential election in his Uga ward 1 where he said on his twitter handle that he voted for president Muhammadu Buhari.

A post on his social media handle reads: “At the Uga ward 1 polling unit to cast my vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the ongoing APC presidential primary.”

“I wish to appreciate all delegates of Uga ward 1 for coming out en mass to vote for president Muhammadu Buhari during the APC direct primaries. “The turnout today is indeed a testament of what is to come during the 2019 general elections.

“Together, we shall ensure that our party, the APC records huge success in all future elections,” another statement added.

Earlier, ahead of the 2019 election and in keeping with his re-election bid, Uba toured the seven local governments that constitute the Anambra South senatorial district which he represents.

Uba who concluded the tour on Saturday told newsmen in an interview shortly after, that the tour was an opportunity to settle all warring factions of the APC in the senatorial zone.

He said that he used the opportunity to explain to his constituents some of the giant strides that he had made as a representative of the people in the Senate since 2015.

He thanked the members and stakeholders of the senatorial zone for their consistent support over the years and assured them of more dividends of democracy if re-elected as their senator.

“I have just concluded a tour of the seven local governments that make up the Anambra South senatorial district.

“The tour afforded me the opportunity of discussing with the people, delegates and stakeholders of our great party, the APC on the successes recorded so far.

“Before now, the senatorial zone has been rocked by all sort of factionalization which almost tore the party apart.

“But to God be the glory, we have been able to bring all warring factions together, thus putting an end to the internal crisis rocking the party in the local councils,” he said.