The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has unanimously adopted consensus method in electing her flag bearers for the 2019 National and State elections.

The State Chairman of APC in the state, Barrister Emeka Ibe, made this know at the party secretariat in Awka, the Anambra state capital, during a press conference on Sunday.

The Chairman said the decision was reached from its joint state executive/stakeholders meeting held on Saturday 8th September 2018 at old English hotel, Agu-Awka, were there unanimously agreed to adopt consensus method for flagbearers and that a 7-Man committee has been inaugurated as well headed by Engr. Ifeanyi Osegbo as chairman, Barrister Cyprian Chukwunonye secretary and chief Bazil O. member among others to midwife the activities and conduct of all the contesting aspirants to avoid friction on the long run.

The Secretary of APC in the state, Barrister Chukwuma Agufugo, on his speech cited winning the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the forthcoming National and State Assemblies election and unity of purpose as a reason for members of the party acceptance for the consensus method.

Barrister maintains that as the secretary of the party in the State, having weighed the three options proposed from our national headquarters and aware of the consequence of direct and indirect primaries stand that APC Anambra State should accept consensus method to elect our flagbearers for the forthcoming elections in the state.

The meeting was at the directive of the national body of APC through a letter which was addressed to the state party and read by the state chairman, Hon. Emeka Ibe.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting and signed the communique reached include Sen. Chris Ngige, Sen. Andy Ubah, all the party aspirants among others.

It could be recalled that the National executive committee NEC, of the party in her 6th NEC meeting of August 30th 2018 decided and directed all state chapters of the party APC, to consult, decide and communicate the National headquarters on the mode of Primary election to be conducted in their respective States.