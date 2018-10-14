



Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has threatened to expose his predecessor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, if pushed to the wall.

Tambuwal stated this on Saturday, while addressing his supporters, shortly after returning to the state since the the national convention of PDP.

“When I became the Governor, some elders in the state advised to draw a line which I did.

“I want us to remain in that course. They know what they left behind and if I open their can of worms, it will not augur well with some of them.

“If I am pushed to the wall, some of them will run away not even the EFCC can contain them. So let the sleeping dog lies,” the Governor warned

Tambuwal also warned political parties against perpetrating violence in the state.