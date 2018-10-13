



A week after failing to realise his presidential ambition at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective presidential convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday returned to Sokoto in high spirit with a resolve to ensure maximum support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for a landslide victory at the 2019 polls.

”I accept the outcome of the primary in good fate and ready to mobilise support for our presidential candidate for victory,” Tambuwal stated.

The governor however warned opposition APC in the state to mind its utterances oelse he would not hesitate to expose the rots.

According to him” when I assumed office in 2015, Sokoto elites advised and appealed to me to draw a line and begin on a clean slate of affairs and not to look back on the activities of past government. But if they choose not to guide their utterances, I will ignore the earlier call which will not make their stay comfortable in the state.”

He described the outcome of the PDP elective convention as the will of God that he did not emerged the standard candidate of the party.

Tambuwal while addressing supporters and well wishers at the Government House, Sokoto also thanked the delegates for their support.

He also called on PDP supporters in the state to avoid politics of violence and promote free , fair and issue based politics while urging opposition APC to do the same and not accelerate violence in the state.

Tambuwal explained that during his tenure, he has been able to tame area boys with a view to promoting sanity in the polity.

Tambuwal was received amidst warmth reception by hundreds of thousands party supporters and followers.