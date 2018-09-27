In continuation of his consultations with PDP leaders and stakeholders across the federation, frontline presidential aspirant and Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal has visited Adamawa state.

The Governor who is favoured to pick the PDP ticket assured delegates from the state that he would run an inclusive government if elected in 2019.

He also promised to reunite Nigerians as well as respect their rights and liberties.

Tambuwal said if he picks PDP ticket and eventually emerges the President in 2019, he would assemble best brains to proffer workable solutions to the nation’s economy and insecurity.

Welcoming Governor Tambuwal, state secretary of Adamawa PDP, Hon. Abdullahi Prembe, assured the aspirant of the support of delegates from the state.