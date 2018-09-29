Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, has pledged to explore the mineral resources in Nasarawa and other states, if elected president in 2019.

Waziri Tambuwal, who is the incumbent governor of Sokoto State, made the promise on Saturday, when he met with Nasarawa State delegates and other stakeholders of the party in Akwanga.

The former speaker, House of Representatives, urged delegates to vote for him during the forthcoming presidential primaries election to enable him fly the party’s ticket in the 2019 general elections.

He told the delegates and other party’s stakeholders that he and his campaign team were in the state to share his aspiration and to seek for the support of the state delegates to enable me win the forthcoming PDP presidential primaries.

According to him, if the mineral potentials of Nasarawa and other states had been properly harnessed, it would go a long way in boosting job creation as well as improving on the revenue base of the states and the country at large.

He said: “We have seen much of mineral resources in Nasarawa and other states and I will ensure it full utilization, if elected president in 2019.

“I want you all to be rest assured that, we will come up with frame work and encourage our citizens and other part of the world to come and invest in Nasarawa State to ensure its full exploration of its mineral resources for the benefits of the people.

“I assure you by the grace of God when you give me the flag to fly the party’s ticket and by God grace, I will win convincingly and we will achieve that.”

Tambuwal also promised to give adequate attention to the protection of lives and property, if elected president.

The aspirant promised that his government would adopt acceptable framework to end farmers and herdsmen conflicts in the country.

He said: “We will sit down with various stakeholders of each and every state and come up with acceptable framework to address farmers/herdsmen conflicts.”

The Sokoto State governor urged the party’s members in the state to work hard for the victory of the party at all levels in 2019.

Earlier, Mike Omeri, the Director-General of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Campaign Organisation, said that the aspirant has all the necessary credentials to be elected the president of Nigeria, while describing him as a competent and integrity leader that would take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

Omeri, a former Director-General of National Orientation Agency, appealed to the delegates to support Tambuwal aspiration for the peace, unity and development of the country.

Responding, Francis Orogu, the Nasarawa state chairman of PDP, assured the presidential aspirant and his team of their support to enable him succeeds.

Orogu said that the party’s members in the state are united, focused and are working hard to ensure the victory of the party at all levels in 2019.