



Sokoto State governor and presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal, is currently in a closed-door meeting with a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

He arrived the Abeokuta residence of the former president located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex at exactly 7:39 pm.

He went straight into a closed-door meeting with his host.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives’ visit might not be unconnected with his 2019 presidential ambition.

Tambuwal in recent months had been transversing the length and length of the country networking and consulting on his presidential ambition.