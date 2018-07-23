The Peoples Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has assured the people of Uyo and Itu Federal Constituencies of free, fair and credible conduct of the forthcoming party primary.

Speaking during a federal constituency tour over the weekend as part of the preparation for the 2019 general elections, Obong Paul Ekpo, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, pledged to ensure a level playing field for aspirants and members of the party.

Ekpo who is also Chairman, Forum of PDP State Chairmen, stated this when he led stakeholders and members of the party leaders to Itu and Uyo Federal Constituencies to inaugurate the PDP Local Government Caucus, said the party, under his watch, would work hard to once again win the state for the PDP.

He said, “As a party, we are pleased with all those representing us at the various levels of the government. I thank the people of Itu and Uyo Federal Constituencies for joining other local government areas to endorse Governor Udom Emmanuel for another term in office in 2019.

“We are here because we had benefited from this same tour prior to the 2015 election. In the last Local Government election, PDP won landslide because we did the same and you gave us popular candidates from the proper zones. We are here again because we want this message to be taken to the grassroots once more. We believe that delegates are here and will take the message back home.”

Ekpo added, “We need peace as a party and we must stay together for peace to reign as we are doing everything within our reach to reposition the party. We must avoid violence in the party engagements so that our effort to conduct free, credible party primaries will be a success.”

He, however, tasked members of the party and other political office holders to work hard to return their units and stay together to garner more votes.

“Yes, PDP remains a religion in Akwa Ibom State but we must continue to work in order to maintain our pride of place. Our Governor is doing well and his superlative performance is speaking for him everywhere he goes. If we add the assurance of free and fair primaries and the superlative performance of the governor, we are sure of victory. The outcome of the election will be that of the PDP under Governor Udom Emmanuel which will be victory,” he added.

In their goodwill messages, Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon, Mr. Akan Okon, Obong Ntieyong Inyangmme, Hon Mike Enyong and other stakeholders from the two federal constituencies lauded the effort of the party hierarchy for believing in the people and commencing a process of returning the party to them.

The party elders maintained that the show of commitment by the leadership of the party deserves accolades, and therefore pledged to do their bid to return Gov Udom Emmanuel for a second term in 2019 and also present trusted and popular candidates that will win the elections for the party and state.

The meeting featured the inauguration of the Members of the Local Government Caucus of the party, presentation of registers and membership cards for registration, and revalidation of membership.