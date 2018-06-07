Dr. Bishop Igomu, Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, has declared that he would make farming and agriculture fashionable again if elected as President of Nigeria.

Igomu made this known while speaking with newsmen in Jos the Plateau State capital on Tuesday.

He said, “The era of farming small pieces of farmland the size of a football turf by lone farmers and their families, using simple tools like hoes and cutlasses will no longer dot the Nigerian landscape if I am elected as President of Nigeria.

“The Agricultural Ministry will operate out of 7-8 regional federal buildings, including Abuja, catering to the needs of individual farmers and all farmlands in Nigeria; assisting with federal funds, technical know-how, hastening the adoption of modern and mechanised farming methods across the nation, identifying and developing potential farmlands for allocation to trained farmers.”

He added, “The regional offices will also encourage the use of natural and man-made irrigations for all year round farming, the use of high yielding/disease resistant crop seeds and seedlings.

“These regional offices will also initiate the building of huge federal harvest processing and storage facilities, with rail tracks connecting all storage centres with farmlands, with other storage sites and with the rest of the country.

“Farming will no longer be the fallback-to occupation for majority of the rural dwellers. “These strategic plans to revitalise every subsets of the agricultural sector of Nigeria will not only uplift and immensely improve the social and economic status of today’s impoverished farmers, rural dwellers, individuals and communities, it will also attract graduates and youths in general to view agriculture as the high paying jobs of the future.”

He also said Nigeria remained the largest economy in Africa.

“For years, the people have yet to see this translate into economic power in form of good paying jobs, improved standards of living conditions, and reduced costs of living.

“The cost of living in Nigeria is too high, over 100% increases in the prices of goods and services since the turn of the millennium,” he said.

He said that if elected his administration would explore the full potentials that remained untapped in Agriculture, Mineral Resources, Petrochemicals, IT and Bio-Tech, Housing, Healthcare, and Industry. Nigeria should not be importing more than it exports.

“The sheer size of Nigeria’s population is economic power. Nigeria’s internal economies alone should translate into the “Nigerian Dream” for its people,” he said.

He added that the rate of unemployment and sheer numbers of underemployed citizens were indicative of past successive governments relying solely on an oil-based economy.

“This will be a thing of the past during my administration. We will reverse current economic indices from a raw material exporting economy to a manufacturing and processing of raw materials economy.

“Nigeria should largely be exporting refined petroleum products than exporting crude oil. Every major Nigerian city should boast of no fewer than two oil refineries.

Dr. Igomu further said, “My administration will refurbish and reactivate supply pipelines of petroleum products across the country to major Nigerian cities and neighbouring countries. New ones will be built as well.”

The PDP presidential aspirant also called on the citizens of Nigeria to support his presidential aspiration as he was determined to better the lives of citizens of the county if elected as president.