A Yoruba pan socio-cultural and political group, Afenifere, on Thursday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for re-election.

The group dissociated itself from the Ayo Adebanjo-led faction tagged ‘Afenifere Renewal Group’ which recently endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Afenifere declared this during its stakeholders meeting in Ibadan, held at the Western Hall, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the six Southwest states.

While speaking with newsmen after a five-hour closed-door meeting of the group, the spokesperson of Afenifere, Chief Biodun Akinfasae, said the other faction of the group being led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has been a clog in the wheel of progress of the group, thereby dissociating his faction from them.

He disclosed further that the group has decided to host the whole Yoruba land on January 29, 2019 to proclaim the support of Yorubas for Buhari and Osinbajo re-election.

“We are telling the whole world that Afenifere as enunciated by Awolowo is still intact and we will support President Muhammad Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo come the presidential election in 2019.

“The other Afenifere led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo supporting Atiku Abubakar is not part of us and are usurpers in the group. Yoruba is a nation and even during the time of Awolowo, there were dissenting voices. This Afenifere is led by the longest living Senator in Nigeria, Pa Ayo Fasanmi. We also have Senator Biyi Durojaye, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, Chief Tajudeen Olusi, and many other persons in Yoruba land who are not renegades but with us.

“The owner of the mandate of the Yoruba people is the All Progressives Congress (APC), the six governors of Yoruba land are APC, all Houses of Assembly in Yoruba land are APC.

“None of those in another group of Afenifere has ever contested election and have no mandate. This Afenifere has the mandate of the Yoruba people. The VP will be here to declare for the presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari. Yoruba will have a political interest,” he disclosed.

While speaking in favour of the present administration in the area of depression in the economy, Chief Akinfasae noted that the economy has been bastardised by the misrule of previous administrations in the country, adding that as at now, President Buhari has been trying his best to salvage the ugly situation.

“The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing and the unemployment is being addressed through programmes like school feeding, N-Power. Buhari is trying and his best is yet to come, particularly in Yoruba land. The issue of the economy is collective,” he pointed out.