Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has aligned with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to ensure the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential election.

This was revealed when Obasanjo visited the Akure home of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on Monday.

Obasanjo was accompanied by his close aides, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe and Akin Osuntokun.

The former president urged Afenifere to join hands with others to rescue the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government.

He said it would be disastrous if they failed to bring the country back from the brink of total collapse.

Obasanjo, who was visiting Afenifere for the first time in 20 years, said he was in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to pay homage to Fasoranti, the leader of the group.

“You have been talking about the interest of Yoruba while I have been talking about the interest of Nigeria. Our paths once crossed.

“Our priority is now one. If we did not repair this country, it will be disastrous,” he said.

Obasanjo recalled that he sought the support of Afenifere for his presidential aspiration in 1999 but was rejected by the group.

He said: “I remember visiting Pa Abraham Adesanya thrice in Lagos before the election. I was asked to join Afenifere and Alliance for Democracy (AD) then. But I told them that AD was cul-de-sac.

“Pa Abraham told me if I joined, things will change. But I refused to join them. I went back the second time but they refused to work for my emergence.

“I went there again the third time but Afenifere maintained their stand. They refused to vote for me but I secured my votes outside Yoruba land, though they supported me in 2003 for my re-election.”

Fasoranti, who commended Obasanjo for his efforts at building a better country, expressed concern about the state of the nation.

The elder statesman said he supports Obasanjo’s position on the state of the nation.

“We are in full support of all the letters written by Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation.

“We are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the country. The country is not being run properly,” Fasoranti said.

The Yoruba leader said Afenifere was in support of efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) to present a formidable candidate against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Fasoranti said: “It will be the joy of everybody to present a formidable team to confront the evil government that is there now.

“Nothing is being done properly in the country presently. Look at the killings in the North, the president is very silent about it.

“We are all Nigerians. If he can keep silent about the killing of his people that is bad enough.”