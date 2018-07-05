A former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Christopher Alao-Akala, has declared his intention to seek for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

Alao-Akala said this on Wednesday when he received letters of offer to contest presented to him by the Chairman of Akala Support Group, Dr. Fola Akinosun, at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

He said: “With all sense of responsibility and with a view to consolidating and surpassing the achievements recorded so far by Governor Abiola Ajimobi towards making Oyo State better, I, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, having commune with my creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with the critical stakeholders, do solemnly offer myself to contest for the governorship seat of Oyo State come 2019.

“So, help me, God.”