The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday said it has fixed August 7 and 11, 2018 for local government and state congresses.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the party, Chief Layiwola Olakojo who disclosed this at a press conference in Ibadan, said the party position itself with about two million members that will make it win the governorship election in the state.

The former secretary to the state government maintained that the party would avoid the mistakes of both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in choosing its governorship candidate.

“We are going to do everything within our power, with the help of God to take control of Oyo government come 2019,” he said.

Olakojo also said the party would work hard to defeat the governing party at the centre and form the government next year, even though he was uncertain about the party’s presidential candidate.

“We are already on ground in Oyo state and you will see that in the whole of Oyo State today, ADC is the only party on ground.

“Others are nowhere to be found because of internal crisis. As far as we are concerned, we’re solidly on ground.

“Since April 28 that we held our town hall meeting, we decided to welcome the Unity Forum into our fold because they are very powerful segment of the APC in Oyo state.

“We make sure that we work together and I want to assure you that working together has made ADC a very strong political party.

“I want to assure you that by the special grace of God, we are doing everything possible to ensure that ADC controls the government of Oyo state next year,” he said.