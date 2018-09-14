The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed October 6 for its presidential primary.

Speaking to NAN, the party’s chairman in Enugu State, Stella Chukwuma, also confirmed they have adopted direct primaries for nomination of its candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Chukwuma noted that it was a collective decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to adopt the system.

“The founding fathers of ADC have recognised this and decided not to impose candidates but give everyone a level playing ground,” she said.

Chukwuma further disclosed that the party had slated September 25 and 27 for the conduct of primaries for state and National Assemblies across the federation.

The chairman also said it also set aside October 2 and 6 for the conduct of the party’s gubernatorial and presidential primaries.

Mrs. Chukwuma said the door of the party was still open to intending members and candidates alike.